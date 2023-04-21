Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about how the market has been performing this week, the chances of a very mild recession, if he thinks the Fed should raise rates again in May, why he’s paying attention to earnings and the housing market, the ongoing battle between Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and where people should be putting their money right now.

Segment 2: Todd Powell, Co-Founder of Vacations by Rail, tells Jon why by rail travel is an extraordinary way to see the country, the large amount of itineraries they offer, some of the more popular trips that people take, the accommodations that are offered, and what drove him to start this company.