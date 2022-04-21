Segment 1: Áine Cain, Senior Reporter for Business Insider, joins Anna to talk about a variety of stories including the price of groceries at Trader Joe’s, Delta Airlines backtracking after calling COVID an ‘ordinary seasonal virus,’ and Netflix losing subscribers for the first time in a decade.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows that student loans have delayed wealth-building for Gen Z and millennial borrowers.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Elon Musk still looking to buy Twitter, Amazon taking Prime Delivery beyond its own website, and United Airlines expecting to see a return to making a profit due to surging summer travel demand.