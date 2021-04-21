Wintrust Business Lunch 4/21/21: Terry Savage- What you need to know about the IRS sending out “plus-up” stimulus payments

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the latest news on stimulus checks and when you can expect to receive them, the market making a rebound and to answer all of your financial questions!
Segment 2: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon bringing a palm scanning payment system to Whole Foods and the CTA to begin construction on the North Side of the Red Line next month.