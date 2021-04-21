Wintrust Business Lunch 4/21/21: Terry Savage- What you need to know about the IRS sending out “plus-up” stimulus payments

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have sent out the bulk of the second economic impact payments, which are intended to provide some relief to Americans. However, frustration is high among millions of people who did not receive payments yet and must wait for the mail or file their taxes before they receive it. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the latest news on stimulus checks and when you can expect to receive them, the market making a rebound and to answer all of your financial questions!

Segment 2: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon bringing a palm scanning payment system to Whole Foods and the CTA to begin construction on the North Side of the Red Line next month.

