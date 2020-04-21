Wintrust Business Lunch 4/21/20: Negative oil prices, Coca-Cola volume plunging and charities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John Williams to explain to us how oil prices can go negative

Segment 2: Holly Buckendahl, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities, joins John to tell us how Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana programs have been impacted during COVID-19. Holly also talks about their upcoming Un-Gala.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us an overview of the latest business news including the ratings for ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” Coca-Cola volume plunging and the impact of COVID-19 on the hotel industry