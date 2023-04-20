Segment 1: Mary Tobias, Chicago chef and holistic health coach, Lincoln Cafe & Market, joins Wendy to talk about her work as a holistic health coach, the importance of mindfulness while eating, the goal of the new cafe and market, why they want to introduce people to different, healthy styles of eating, what you can get at the market, and her other business venture GLOW Superfood.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, talks to Wendy about a number of tech stories in the news including the SpaceX launch explosion, the latest on the Twitter blue checkmark drama, and Snap, the parent company of social media network Snapchat, launching an AI feature.

Segment 3: Carl Prouty, “The Technologist” at Abt Electronics in Glenview, tells Wendy about some new products available at Abt including an outdoor TV from Samsung, and the newest speakers from Sonos. Carl also talks about a recycling event taking place this weekend in Westfield Old Orchard’s West Lot.

Segment 4: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins Wendy to talk about how Gen Zers and millennials are currently rewriting the traditional money rules and to offer tips on how you can better communicate with your partner about money.