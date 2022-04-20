Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John for the whole hour! John and Terry about Student loan news, and then Terry spends most of the hour answering listener questions!
Wintrust Business Lunch 4/20/22: It’s Terry Savage Day!
by: Jack Heinrich
Financial columnist Terry Savage with John Williams (WGN Radio)
