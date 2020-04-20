Live Now
White House COVID-19 Task Force press conference
Wintrust Business Lunch 4/20/20: Meal delivery startups seeing a boost in business, the housing market taking a hit and Shake Shack returning its $10 million emergency loan

Segment 1: Jim Dallke, Senior Editor at Chicago Inno, joins John Williams to tell us about some Chicago startup innovation including a a company that created a social running app that’s perfect for social distancing, allowing you to participate in virtual runs with live coaches and other runners and how meal delivery startups are seeing a boost in business now that restaurants are closed and parents are crunched for time.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss the housing market taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but why there is also some optimism for the future.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United Airlines expecting a huge first quarter loss and Shake Shack returning their $10 million small business loan.

