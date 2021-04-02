Wintrust Business Lunch 4/2/21: A strong March jobs report, United hiring hundreds of pilots as travel industry recovers, and Zanies bounces back from the pandemic

Posted: / Updated:

A United Airlines plane seen at the gate at Chicago OHare International airport (ORD)on October 5, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John break down the March Jobs Report.  

Segment 2: John Pletz, Senior Reporter, Crain’s, talks to John about United hiring more pilots as the demand in travel surges and a marijuana company headed by billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley buying six pot shops in Illinois from Windy City Cannabis.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the booming RV industry.

Segment 4: Brian Morton, General Manager, Zanies Chicago, tells John how the legendary comedy club has managed through the pandemic and how business is going since they have reopened.

