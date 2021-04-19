Wintrust Business Lunch 4/19/21: Strong economic data fueling the stock market, United adding flights to international destinations, and the state of cleantech startups in Illinois

A United Airlines Boeing 737 is seen taxiing on Miami International Airport (MIA) runway on December 24, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market hitting all-time highs last week, the strong economic data that is fueling the stock market, Chicago’s real estate market remaining strong and how the real estate market is doing across the country.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including 2020 being a record year for local venture funding, Insurance startup Clearcover raising $200 million, HomeX, an app to help you complete home repairs, raising $90 million last week and the state of cleantech startups in Illinois.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United flying to three new international locations this summer, U.S. safety regulators issuing a warning against Peloton’s Tread + and Massachusetts looking to ban the Robinhood trading platform.