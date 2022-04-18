Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about last minute tax tips for tax day, Mortgage rates are at an all time high and that is causing all sorts of real estate issues, and over half of Americans are open to a job change.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation. This week Jim talks about Facebook’s Chicago office growing to 500 employees after just starting out with less than 10, Natural Fiber Welding, a clothing start up located in Peoria just raised 85 million dollars, and more!

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including President Biden to require US-made steel and iron for manufacturing and Lucky Charms is being investigated by the FDA.