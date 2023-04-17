Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves and co-host of “This Week in Wealth”, joins John Williams to go big on the income tax numbers and breaking down who is paying what as Tax Day closes in.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor for American Inno, tells John about the fall of one of Chicago’s most promising tech startups, Outcome Health, amid fraud convictions against the founders.

Segment 3: Ben Tobin, Big Box Store reporter from Business Insider, talks about the surprise closing of 4 Walmart stores in Chicago and the why that might have occurred.