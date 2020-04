Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior VP of Kingsview Wealth Management, joins John to tell us if we have seen the market bottom out and when we can expect a “return to normal.”

Segment 2: Lisa Pickell, President of Orren Pickell Building Group, talks about how their small home construction businesses is weathering the COVID-19 crisis

Segment 3: Pete Voss, President of Voss Equipment, explains how they are managing to keep their business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic