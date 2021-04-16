Wintrust Business Lunch 4/16/21: Economy on a road to recovery, pop-up weddings, and how people are spending their stimulus checks

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, how economic activity is picking up and how the market is reacting to all the positive economic data we are seeing this week.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to tell us about a new Bankrate survey that shows that more than 6 in 10 Americans say $1,400 stimulus checks won’t last three full months.

Segment 3: Carlene Hartline, owner of Naturally Yours Events and creator of Neighborhood Nuptials, tells John about creating wedding pop-ups at different event spaces across the city as an alternative approach to the courthouse wedding or having to reschedule your wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment 4: Robert Gomez, owner of Subterranean, Beat Kitchen and Beat Kitchen on the Riverwalk, joins John to talk about the opening of Beat Kitchen on the Riverwalk, where it is located on the beautiful Chicago River and what we can eat and drink when we make a visit.