Wintrust Business Lunch 4/16/20: Amazon hiring more workers, new unemployment claims and the small business rescue program runs out of money

Segment 1: Orion Samuelson tells John why some Florida farmers are having to destroy their crops amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment 2: Ian Sherr, Editor at Large at CNET, chats about a variety of tech stories including Amazon hiring more workers, a new coronavirus tracking app and Joe Exotic’s new hit song.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, contributing editor of Chief Executive magazine, a contributor to Forbes and a former Wall Street Journal reporter who’s based in Michigan, joins John to talk about President Trump tapping Detroit auto chiefs for an “economic revival” industry group.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells John about the latest business trends including United Airlines detailing its $5 billion bailout share, new unemployment claims and the SBA running out of rescue money.

