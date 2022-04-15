Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the Federal Reserve policy of accelerating interest rate increases and balance sheet runoff, if the Fed waited too long to raise interest rates, how how inflation might go, the surprise changes to IRA withdrawals that just passed the House and Senate, and the latest on Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Michael Jacobson, President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, joins John to talk about the health of the hotel industry as we begin to come out of the pandemic. Michael also discusses the Illinois General Assembly approving the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget, in which hotels are set to receive $75 million in aid to assist with pandemic recovery efforts.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John about the future of inflation, if we have reached the peak of inflation, how inflation is impacting consumers, why some inflation is here to stay, and what you can do to combat inflation.