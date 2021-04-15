Wintrust Business Lunch 4/15/21: Previewing Apple’s next big event, McDonald’s requiring anti-harassment training and how businesses can work with the city to help Chicago recover

The Apple logo sporting a green leaf to mark the upcoming Earth Day is seen on a window of the company’s store in Bangkok on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1:  CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr joins guest host Tom Gimbel to preview next week’s all-virtual Apple event. What products are we likely to see?

Segment 2: Tom explain why we need a public-private partnership between corporate America, the city of Chicago and CPS to enhance educational opportunities for kids.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s mandating anti-harassment training at all stores and French winemakers reporting huge losses after the worst weather in 30 years.

