Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about inflation cooling, if he believes we are headed to a recession, what he expects the Fed to do with interest rates in May, and what should you be doing with your money right now.

Segment 2: Kory Kantenga, Senior Economist, LinkedIn, tells John about recent hiring trends, which industries are slowing the most, the state of remote work, and what sectors see signs of growth.

Segment 3: Patricia Mota, CEO, Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, joins John to talk about their mission to accelerate the advancement of Latino professionals into more senior level roles and create a stronger pipeline that is reflective of the nation’s diverse populations.