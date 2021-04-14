Wintrust Business Lunch 4/14/21: Terry Savage – What should you do if the IRS sent you too much stimulus money?

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what the IRS is doing if they sent you too much stimulus money, the Dow hitting an all-time high, the debate over public banks and when you might expect to get your 2020 tax refund. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Andrew Johnston, Founder and Owner, Andy’s Art, Antique’s & Oddities, tells John about why he decided to open the shop, how business is going amid the pandemic and what you can find in the shop when you make a visit.