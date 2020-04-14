Listen Now
Roe Conn

Wintrust Business Lunch 4/14/20: Netflix stock surging, Boeing customers canceling orders and how Portillo’s is handling the COVID-19 pandemic

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John Williams to tell us why Netflix continues to exceed stock expectations.

Segment 2: Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo joins John to talk about how their company is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth chats about a variety of issues including a NASCAR driver losing his McDonald’s sponsorship and Boeing customers canceling a staggering number of 737 Max orders last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Is your company open for business and ready to serve customers? Join our “Chicago-area ‘Open for Business’ directory” and let our audience know.

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular