Wintrust Business Lunch 4/14/20: Netflix stock surging, Boeing customers canceling orders and how Portillo’s is handling the COVID-19 pandemic

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John Williams to tell us why Netflix continues to exceed stock expectations.

Segment 2: Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo joins John to talk about how their company is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth chats about a variety of issues including a NASCAR driver losing his McDonald’s sponsorship and Boeing customers canceling a staggering number of 737 Max orders last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.