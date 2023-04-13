Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about why the market is performing better today, inflation showing another sign of easing, and what cooling inflation will mean for Fed rate hikes.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including the ongoing Twitter soap opera, the latest developments on a possible ban of TikTok in the US, and HBO Max relaunching in May as Max

Segment 3: Juliana Kaplan, Labor / Inequality reporter, Business Insider, tells John about how young people wound up trapped in a volatile cycle of saving, spending, and debt that will haunt them for decades.

Segment 4: Kiana DiStasi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Chicago Loop Alliance, tells John about their new report that shows Loop pedestrian traffic and activity across multiple sectors continuing to accelerate post-pandemic.