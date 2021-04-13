Wintrust Business Lunch 4/13/21: U.S. consumer prices climb, how the pandemic has impacted wages and Hazel Technologies wants to extend the shelf life of your produce

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how the pandemic has impacted wages, what recent college graduates should know about the job market and how managers can ensure prospective employees are the right fit for their organization.
Segment 2: Aidan Mouat, Co-founder, CEO, Hazel Technologies, talks to John about how his food technology company is extending the shelf life of a produce. The company announced today the close of a $70 million Series C financing round, bringing the company’s cumulative
total raised to over $87 million.
Segment 3: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how businesses can better accommodate customers and clients with disabilities.
Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. consumer prices climbing in March, the Blackstone Hotel going up for sale and American deferring Boeing deliveries by as much as three years.