Wintrust Business Lunch 4/13/21: U.S. consumer prices climb, how the pandemic has impacted wages and Hazel Technologies wants to extend the shelf life of your produce

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

WHOLE FOODS SHED HIPPIE IMAGE TO WIN OVER GOURMET GREENS: organic apples are seen in the produce section 05 January, 2006 at the Whole Foods Market in Willowbrook, Illinois. Whole Foods Market along with other organic food distributors are trying to bring down the cost of organic foods to attract the family on a budget. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how the pandemic has impacted wages, what recent college graduates should know about the job market and how managers can ensure prospective employees are the right fit for their organization.

Segment 2: Aidan Mouat, Co-founder, CEO, Hazel Technologies, talks to John about how his food technology company is extending the shelf life of a produce. The company announced today the close of a $70 million Series C financing round, bringing the company’s cumulative
total raised to over $87 million.

Segment 3: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how businesses can better accommodate customers and clients with disabilities.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. consumer prices climbing in March, the Blackstone Hotel going up for sale and American deferring Boeing deliveries by as much as three years.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular