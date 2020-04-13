Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 4/13/20: Groupon cutting employees, the Paycheck Protection Program’s rocky start and Americans turning to comfort foods

Segment 1: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to talk about Groupon laying off employees and A new University of Chicago startup that wants to make subleasing easier for college students.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John and talks about why the Paycheck Protection Program got off to a rocky start.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells us about Grubhub saying its first-quarter results will be slightly above the midpoint of its guidance range while also withdrawing full-year guidance, citing uncertainties created by Covid-19.

