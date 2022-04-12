Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the importance of business leaders setting a good example for their employees.

Segment 2: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about how the markets have been reacting to the Consumer Price Index report and why he believes the market will be considerably higher by the end of the year.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst, creditcards.com, tells John about a new poll that shows that 47% of U.S. adults don’t plan to increase their summer spending.

Segment 4: Scott Kitun, Co-founder, Songfinch, tells John about what Songfinch offers, who is using the platform, and the strength of the creator economy in Chicago.