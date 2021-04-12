Wintrust Business Lunch 4/12/21: Economy boom on the horizon, Microsoft buys a speech recognition company and Lou Malnati’s reportedly exploring a sale

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the decline in forbearance volume, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposing a new policy that would bar foreclosures until 2022, how Universal Child Care could boost a women’s lifetime earnings by $130 billion and Fed Chairman Powell saying the US economy is at an “inflection point.”

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago “Keurig for cocktails” startup raising $20 million in new funding, a Chicago marketing startup raising another $30 million to help cannabis companies with marketing and compliance and a quantum startup accelerator coming to the University of Chicago, the first such accelerator in the US.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Microsoft buying a speech recognition company, Uber, PayPal, and Walgreens launching a COVID vaccine fund and Lou Malnati’s reportedly exploring a sale.