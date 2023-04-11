Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to break down the March jobs numbers and what that means for the economy moving forward. Does this show that the economy is in a good place and we are not near a recession? Tom also shares his thoughts on the Democratic Convention coming to Chicago in 2024.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the growing trend of ‘pay transparency’ and what that means for both bosses and employees.

Segment 3: Paige Guzman, CMO, Lagunitas Brewing Company, talks to John about the reopening of the Lagunitas taproom!

Segment 4: Aidan McClean, CEO, UFODRIVE, talks to John about how their company is disrupting the traditional car rental business.