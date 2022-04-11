Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the recent New York Times Magazine piece on billionaires, why The Fed didn’t stop the inflation before it began as they have several times in the past, and the likelihood a recession is coming.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Songfinch, a startup that lets you buy personalized songs from musicians, raising $5M from Quincy Jones and Doja Cat, a startup that will make your backyard office or guest house out of shipping containers, and scooters coming back to Chicago.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Elon Musk not joining Twitter’s board after all, ConAgra saying it plans to spend 50% more on meat-based ingredients in the year ahead, and a new Snapchat filter helping users learn American Sign Language.