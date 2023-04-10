Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about parents and kids disagreeing about when to become financially independent, American offices being half empty and why that could be the next big risks for banks.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about a Chicago startup creating alternative seafood in a lab raising new funding, the startup scene nationally seeing a near record low number of exits, and a Chicago startup helping with staffing shortages in the medical field winning part of $500K at a recent pitch contest.

Segment 3: Lucretzia Jamison, Executive Director at Youth Job Center, tells John about their mission and how they prepare young people for success in the workplace and in life.