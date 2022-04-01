Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to break down the latest jobs report, the accelerating pace of inflation, and President Biden ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day over the next six months from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve and how that will impact gasoline prices,

Segment 2: Lynn Osmond, incoming President & CEO (starts May 9th), Choose Chicago, tells John about her new position, what it’s going to take for people to return to Chicago, how she feels about the possibility of the Democratic National Convention coming here in 2024, the importance of being positive about the city, and how the city can attract people from all around the country to Chicago.

Segment 3: Lulu Noguier, owner, Bistronomic, talks to John about Chicago Restaurant Week, how there has been a return to normalcy at the restaurant, why they pride themselves on being a family business, how business has been through the pandemic, the importance of taking care of their staff while they were shut down, and some of the best items they are offering for restaurant week.