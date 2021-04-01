Wintrust Business Lunch 4/1/21: S&P 500 crosses 4,000, trust in technology declines and Paul Simon sells his entire song catalog to Sony

US singer Paul Simon performs on stage at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in the Spanish Basque city of Barakaldo on November 17, 2016. / AFP / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Partner, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to talk about the possibility of a boom in the economy in Q2, how the economy will react to President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the S&P pushing past 4,000.

Segment 2: CNET Senior Reporter Shara Tibken chats about a variety of tech stories including how people’s trust in tech is at an all-time low, how companies are celebrating April Fools’ Day and what President Biden’s infrastructure plan means for broadband and the digital divide.

Segment 3: Ryan Glynn, owner, Chicago Plants, talks to John about why he decided to start his shop in the midst of a global pandemic and how business has been since he opened last September.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Paul Simon selling his song catalog and both Honda and GM announcing recalls.