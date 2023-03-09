Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about the panic that is going on with the stock market, what he would like to see the Fed do to combat inflation, why he still believes we have a pretty good economy, and why it’s a great opportunity to look for values if you are a long term investor

Segment 2: Lori Hendren, Associate State Director, Advocacy & Outreach with AARP Illinois, joins John to talk about AARP’s annual report on family caregiving and the costs associated with caring for a loved one. AARP Illinois is using the release of this latest report to urge the state’s lawmakers to pass the “Illinois Family Caregiver Income Tax Credit,” which would provide a non-refundable income-tax credit.

Segment 3: Jonathan DiModica, Founder, Got Sole, tells John about Chicago Got Sole, a sneaker convention coming to Rosemont this weekend!