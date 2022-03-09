Wintrust Business Lunch 3/9/22: Terry Savage – Market volatility and what is causing gas prices to rise

A photograph taken on March 9, 2022 shows a Shell petrol station in the town of Klimovsk outside Moscow. – Energy giant Shell said on March 8, 2022 it would withdraw from its involvement in Russian gas and oil, including an immediate stop to purchases of crude from the country. The company also said it would shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the continued stock market volatility, how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting the world economy, and of course, rising gas prices. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: James Winning, Director of Sales and Marketing, Pendry Hotel Chicago, tells John about the over the top “Lucky You” package in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Some highlights: Suite accommodations for two nights in luxurious Pendry Suite, a helicopter tour of the city with views of the famous Chicago River dying on the 12th, chauffeured Cadillac service throughout stay, Irish Whiskey tasting and an upscale Irish breakfast. To book, call the hotel directly at (312) 777-9000