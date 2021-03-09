Wintrust Business Lunch 3/9/21: Tech stocks rebound, how the new stimulus bill will impact the economy, and Target launches a new grocery brand

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A Tesla showroom stands in Manhattan on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Shares of Tesla Inc. today suffered their biggest loss since going public as technology stocks suffered another day of losses. The electric vehicle and battery maker’s stock plunged more than 21 percent. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today including what is going on with Tech stocks and how the new stimulus package will impact the economy.

Segment 2: Matt DiLoreto, Vice President, State Government Affairs at HDA, tells John how the Healthcare Distribution Alliance is assisting with getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms.

Segment 3: Tom MacLeod, founder, Zenlist, joins John to discuss how their new platform is transforming the home-buying experience for both agents and buyers.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Chipotle adding quesadillas to the menu, Target launching a new grocery brand and Boeing orders outpacing cancellations for the first time since 2019.