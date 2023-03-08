Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what Federal Reserve Chairman Powell had to say about interest rates, how the market has been impacted by Chairman Powell’s remarks, the labor outlook, inflation, and where the interest rate is likely headed later this month. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Nichole Benolken, Managing Director, 360 Chicago, tells John about CloudBar, a new lounge on the 94th floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue (formerly the John Hancock building) at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, featuring food and drink options from local businesses.