Wintrust Business Lunch 3/8/22: Russia oil ban, rise of Russian discrimination in the workplace, and McDonald’s temporarily closing its restaurants in Russia

Segment 1: John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, University of Miami, joins John to talk about the volatility in the energy sector amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, how high we will see inflation rise, and will we see gas hit $6 a gallon.
Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how the war in Ukraine is causing some discrimination against Russian-born employees in the U.S.
Segment 3: Grace Fuller, General Manager, City Cruises Chicago, tells John about all the fun things they have planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s announcing they will be temporarily closing its restaurants in Russia, President Biden expected to sign a cryptocurrency executive order to regulate how it is traded, and GM will start making vehicles capable of powering a home in the event of a power outage.