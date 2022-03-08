Wintrust Business Lunch 3/8/22: Russia oil ban, rise of Russian discrimination in the workplace, and McDonald’s temporarily closing its restaurants in Russia

People look out of the window of a McDonald’s restaurant as the towers of the Kremlin reflect in it in Moscow on January 30, 2020. – McDonald’s planned to celebrate the arrival of the Big Mac in Russia 30 years ago by offering one of its most popular items virtually for free. But, the US company said it had cancelled a celebration of the milestone in Moscow due to fear of the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, University of Miami, joins John to talk about the volatility in the energy sector amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, how high we will see inflation rise, and will we see gas hit $6 a gallon.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how the war in Ukraine is causing some discrimination against Russian-born employees in the U.S.

Segment 3: Grace Fuller, General Manager, City Cruises Chicago, tells John about all the fun things they have planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s announcing they will be temporarily closing its restaurants in Russia, President Biden expected to sign a cryptocurrency executive order to regulate how it is traded, and GM will start making vehicles capable of powering a home in the event of a power outage.