Wintrust Business Lunch 3/8/21: Tech stocks tumble, Cubs and Sox welcome back fans in the stands, and Twitter testing an ‘undo’ button

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 05: Chicago mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot throws a ceremonial first pitch before the season home opening game between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market rising due to the Senate passing the latest COVID-19 relief bill, student loan forgiveness possibly being tax-free under the new bill and how women continue to face greater financial challenges than men in the U.S.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago co-working accelerator company Workbox opening its second location in the Gold Coast a group of Chicago startup founders pooling together their resources and raising a new fund as they look to invest in the next generation of Chicago tech entrepreneurs and a food innovation-focused venture capital firm from former McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson launching a new $70 million fund that will invest in Chicago companies owned by Black, Latinx and women entrepreneurs.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Twitter testing an “undo” button, the Cubs and Sox opening their stadiums to in-person fans and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling the first-ever published tweet as an NFT, a kind of digital collector’s item.