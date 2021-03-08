Wintrust Business Lunch 3/8/21: Tech stocks tumble, Cubs and Sox welcome back fans in the stands, and Twitter testing an ‘undo’ button

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market rising due to the Senate passing the latest COVID-19 relief bill, student loan forgiveness possibly being tax-free under the new bill and how women continue to face greater financial challenges than men in the U.S.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago co-working accelerator company Workbox opening its second location in the Gold Coast a group of Chicago startup founders pooling together their resources and raising a new fund as they look to invest in the next generation of Chicago tech entrepreneurs and a food innovation-focused venture capital firm from former McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson launching a new $70 million fund that will invest in Chicago companies owned by Black, Latinx and women entrepreneurs.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Twitter testing an “undo” button, the Cubs and Sox opening their stadiums to in-person fans and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling the first-ever published tweet as an NFT, a kind of digital collector’s item.