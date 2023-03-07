Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about Fed Chairman Powell saying interest rates will rise more than expected and what that will mean for the market and the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about “Productivity Paranoia” and why distrust is developing between co-workers who work remotely and employees that are still working in an office setting.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including the latest news on Michael Jordan’s mansion, what may have caused a recent spike in home sales, a Gold Coast co-op with a hidden bar hitting the market for first time since 1945, and the city investing $25 million to back mortgages on West and South sides.