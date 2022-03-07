Wintrust Business Lunch 3/7/22: Oil prices continue to rise, what to expect at Apple’s event, and Chicago Inno launches its ‘Inno Madness’ bracket

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple store in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2021. – Apple users were urged on Tuesday to update their devices after the tech giant announced a fix for a major software flaw that allows the Pegasus spyware to be installed on phones without so much as a click. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about oil prices continuing to rise, mortgage interest rates dropping because of the volatility, and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman warning that World War III has “likely started already.”

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Fifth Star Funds taking a different approach to investing millions in Chicago’s Black startup founders, a home insurance startup raising $100M after canceling its SPAC deal, a Chicago cancer startup raising $14M to take a preventative approach to care, and it’s the best time of the year as the Inno Madness Bracket has launched!

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Choose Chicago’s two finalists for new CEO, and what we can expect to hear at tomorrow’s Apple event.