Wintrust Business Lunch 3/7/22: Oil prices continue to rise, what to expect at Apple’s event, and Chicago Inno launches its ‘Inno Madness’ bracket

Wintrust Business Lunch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple store in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2021. – Apple users were urged on Tuesday to update their devices after the tech giant announced a fix for a major software flaw that allows the Pegasus spyware to be installed on phones without so much as a click. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about oil prices continuing to rise, mortgage interest rates dropping because of the volatility, and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman warning that World War III has “likely started already.”

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Fifth Star Funds taking a different approach to investing millions in Chicago’s Black startup founders, a home insurance startup raising $100M after canceling its SPAC deal, a Chicago cancer startup raising $14M to take a preventative approach to care, and it’s the best time of the year as the Inno Madness Bracket has launched!

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Choose Chicago’s two finalists for new CEO, and what we can expect to hear at tomorrow’s Apple event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell

Business News

More Business News
More Business News