Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to review all the great things she saw at the Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about a new Chicago startup that gives you a one stop shop for creating a will, funeral planning, obituary and other end of life needs, a California company that helps train tech workers in underserved communities planning to open a location in Chicago, and a Chicago health tech company using AI to better detect heart disease.

Segment 3: Adam Rogers, Senior Tech Correspondent, Business Insider, talks to John about AI and why we should be careful about trusting the new technology.