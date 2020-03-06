Wintrust Business Lunch 3/6/20: What we know so far about the effects of the Coronavirus on the world's economy and the markets, Coronavirus scams on the rise, National Day of Unplugging, & here’s what you need to know about special event insurance

Jon Hansen hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, March 6th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Mercatus Center’s Christine McDaniel speaks about the economic fallout from the coronavirus on the world’s economy and the markets. Christine says that the fallout could grow exponentially, but it also may be contained earlier than we expected.

Segment 2: (At 5:56) The FTC, SEC, Better Business Bureau, WHO, and other organizations have all issued warnings in recent weeks about a growing number of coronavirus scams targeting consumers, businesses and investors. Jason Glassberg is a co-founder of Casaba Security, a cybersecurity and ethical hacking firm that advises cryptocurrency businesses, traditional financial institutions, technology companies, and Fortune 500s. He shares tips on how to keep those scammers at bay.

Segment 3: (At 13:09) It’s time to unplug. March 6th is National Day of Unplugging. This holiday consists of a 24-hour period from sundown to sundown, to unplug, unwind, relax and do things other than using today’s technology, electronics, and social media. Joe Boyle, CEO of TRUCE Software, share interesting facts from a recent survey taken from his company of 1,500 adults who bring a phone to work with them. Joe says that we know that our phones can be distracting at times, but the extent to which your co-workers/employees are engaged with them throughout the day is surprising.

Segment 4: (At 20:29) What’s covered and what’s not covered by special events insurance? How much can planners and venues expect to be reimbursed? Who is liable if an outbreak occurs at your event? Michael Giusti is a senior writer at InsuranceQuotes.com. He joins the show to explain the ins and outs about what you need to know about special events insurance as coronavirus spreads.