Wintrust Business Lunch 3/5/21: Better than expected jobs report, stock market rally and what another stimulus package means for the economy

The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. – The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, surging to 3.3 million last week — the highest number ever recorded, the Labor Department reported March 26. The US Senate approved overnight a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that includes an unprecedented expansion in unemployment benefits to try to cushion the blow until the pandemic is under control. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to discuss the February Jobs Report, the status of the COVID-19 relief plan, what stocks are moving the market and the long-term outlook for the economy.

Segment 2: Bill Nevruz, Executive Partner, Quality Crab & Oyster Bah, Shaw’s Crab House and Crab Cellar and Tokio Pup, tells John about how the restaurants have been managing the pandemic and all the great Lent specials the restaurants are offering.

Segment 3: Stace Wieslogel, Operations Manager, Shoreline Sightseeing, talks to John about the return of operating the Architecture River Tour.