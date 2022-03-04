Wintrust Business Lunch 3/4/22: Strong jobs report, wages trailing the pace of inflation, and can cryptocurrency be used by Russia to avoid sanctions

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the February jobs report during an event at the White House complex March 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy added 678,000 new jobs in the month of February. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us about the extremely strong February labor report, the continued concern over rising inflation, and the economic uncertainty amid the crisis in Ukraine.

Segment 2: Chef Joe Flamm tells John about his terrific new(ish) restaurant Rose Mary and his participation this weekend at the Chicago Polar Plunge.

Segment 3: Ari Redbord, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs, joins John to discuss whether or not Russia can use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions.

