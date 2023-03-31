Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about how inflation impacts a household, and why home prices are responding much more quickly to the Fed’s tight money policy than originally thought.

Segment 2: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about the amount of open jobs right now, the rise in ‘ghost jobs,’ and if we are seeing companies still requiring college degrees for jobs that may not need higher education.

Segment 3: Rich Labriola, Owner, Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, tells John the history of Stan’s Donuts, how they were able to carve out their space in the market, and the opening of a new store in Rosemont!