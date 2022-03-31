Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about rising interest rates, the rising costs of goods, what the Fed is going to do about persistent inflation, the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on the economy, and how the market is reacting to new economic data.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple beating Netflix to the best-picture Oscar, Google using new AI to better detect searches made by people during personal crises, and Facebook reportedly paying GOP firm for an anti-TikTok campaign.

Segment 3: Catherine Amin, owner of The Picnic Basket in Libertyville, tells John about how business has been through the pandemic, how the catering side of the business helped them survive through COVID-19, their infamous walk-up window, and some of the most popular items they serve.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Walgreen’s CEO hinting at dropping tobacco sales, travel subscription plans expanding with airlines and hotels, and Blue Origin launching this morning (without Pete Davidson).