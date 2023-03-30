Segment 1: Phillip Shaw, Certified Financial Planner, Goldstone Financial Group, tells John if there are any long-term repercussions from the recent banking failures, if he believes inflation has peaked, what we could be doing with our money right now, and why he doesn’t see a 2008-type of recession in our future.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about the amount of angel investing happening in the startup community right now, a Chicago startup that uses AI to help school camera systems detect weapons in real time raising money, an app that helps you know the value of your sports cards raised $8M from investors including Brian Urlacher, and Chicago startup Kin continuing to grow and recently raising a $109M funding round.

Segment 3: Carey Westberg-Quitter, Owner / Operator, Tinley Park Roller Rink, joins John to talk about what makes the rink unique, how it started as a square dance hall, how business has been the last couple of years, and coming to the rink is like going into a time capsule.