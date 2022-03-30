Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the market having a quiet day, good news on the jobs front this morning, the economy just moving along, inflation fears still hanging on, the latest on student loan forgiveness, and a couple of tax related tips that might be helpful for you this tax season. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Joe Fisher, CEO and co-founder of Chicago-based BIAN, tells John about their new social club and wellness center, what makes BIAN unique, how the space is being used by members, how business has been since they started when the pandemic began, and their upcoming expansion in River North.