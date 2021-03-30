Wintrust Business Lunch 3/30/21: PayPal launching a cryptocurrency payment service, how young people are changing the housing market, and why the hybrid office is here to stay

BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 14: The Logo of worldwide online payments system PayPal is displayed on a smartphone on December 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how managers can tell that a new hire was the wrong hire in this virtual world, how necessary it is for employees to return to the office and why he advocates for a little extra time off after dealing with the pandemic over the last year.

Segment 2: Gary Leff, President, Hatch, talks to John about their new dispensary which will open in Wheeling on April 5th, how they are creating a scholarship program with Oakton College to promote education in the cannabis field and the future of the cannabis industry.

Segment 3: Samantha Sharf, Real Estate Editor, Money, tells John about some current real estate market trends and how first time homebuyers are changing the way people have normally purchased homes.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including PayPal launching a cryptocurrency payment service, Microsoft and LinkedIn targeting 50,000 jobs with a “re-skilling” effort and how the Suez Canal saga could have repercussions for months.