Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the strong labor market, the economic contrast in the U.S. right now, what the Fed can do about troubling inflation, and why immigration is good for an economy.

Segment 2: Ken Tumin, Senior Industry Analyst, LendingTree, tells John about a new survey that shows more than a third of Americans are relying on their tax refund this year.

Segment 3: Siobhan McKinney, owner of Chief O’Neill’s, tells John about all the great events they have planned for the month of March in honor of St. Patrick’s Day!