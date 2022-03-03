Wintrust Business Lunch 3/3/22: The cost of isolating Russia, Amazon closing its bookstores, and Fitbit recalling smartwatches

Customers arrive at Amazon Books in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center on May 25, 2017 as the online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc. opens its first New York City bookstore. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about the cost of isolating Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine.

Segment 2: Joan E. SolsmanSenior ReporterCNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Russia’s Ukraine invasion raising the risks of a global “splinternet,” and President Biden touching on tech in the State of the Union, calling for US chip manufacturing and more social media privacy protections.

Segment 3: Alex Groesbeck, President, Fooda, tells John about his business bringing good food to your office, how the company fared during the pandemic, why more companies are offering food perks, the types of food that they offer, and how business is going now as omicron cases continue to decline.

Segment 4:  WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon closing its brick-and-mortar bookstores, Fitbit recalling 1.7 million smartwatches due to a burn hazard, and Twitter expanding its fact-checking pilot program.

