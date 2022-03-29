Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what new employees should do in their first month to set themselves up for success and what managers/companies can do to welcome new employees.

Segment 2: Linette Lopez, Columnist, Insider, joins John to talk about the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Segment 3: Carrie Szarzynski, senior vice president – Midwest Region for Hiffman National, tells John about what Hiffman National does, The White House’s new Clean Air in Buildings Challenge and the impact that could have on office and other commercial space, and how Hiffman National is a leader in implementing air quality strategies, including the WELL Health and Safety certification for COVID and other viruses.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the White Sox and Miller Lite getting back together, Chicago being in the running billions of dollars for infrastructure improvement, and Apple cutting back production of its new iPhone by 20%.