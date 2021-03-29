Wintrust Business Lunch 3/29/21: Home sales dip, a spike in Airbnb and Vrbo reservations and ‘glamping’ comes to southwest Michigan

Posted: / Updated:

This illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a tablet in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the mainstream popularity of NFT’s and cryptocurrency, why personal bankruptcies were down last year while commercial bankruptcies rose, existing home sales falling in February and what is moving the stock market today.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a startup that is bringing “glamping” to southwest Michigan for millennial campers who’d prefer to not sleep on the ground, a Chicago biotech startup working to cure Tourette’s and stuttering raising $35M and FourKites raising $100M in new funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Vrbo and AirBnB being overloaded with reservations, Boeing Co. saying it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines and Bed, Bath & Beyond poaching Wayfair and Walmart executives to expand online strategy.

